Personal Injury lawyers – Filing A Lawsuit

Building a solid foundation for your case is important when you are considering a lawsuit. Many people who are interested in filing a lawsuit for personal injury excitedly begin their search for an attorney. When they call the first few who come to their mind, or whom they have heard of previously, they may find that quickly there is interest or disinterest on the part of the potential representing law firms. The reason for this is that quickly when a law firm hears from a prospective injury client, they will ask key questions about the situation, the accident, the circumstances, the nature and gravity of injuries, whether there are responsible parties, whether it is criminal in nature as opposed to negligence-based, and more.

If the attorney at this point determines that you have a case then they will invite you into their office for an injury consultation. While most of the time a personal injury attorney will be cordial over the phone, it has been known in the past that if a client calls up and badgers a law firm, they will refuse the case. Other reasons for a case not being accepted by the attorney include such factors as whether the injuries are great enough to warrant a lawsuit. If a person has suffered only minor lacerations to their arms, then they would not necessarily fall into the category of serious personal injuries.

Many attorneys focus exclusively on serious injury cases due to the fact that with insurance pushing back heavily on almost all cases, the amount of money that the prospective attorney can earn on the case is severely limited if they focus on cases that are in the lower levels of injury. On the contrary, when serious injury cases are handled exclusively by a law firm it allows them to provide excellent service to their clients while earning a fair living for their livelihood.

If you have been injured due to another person’s negligence, or if you have suffered injuries by a corporation or other responsible party, then you should contact an attorney to determine whether you have a case. While not all situations are the same, there are some rules of thumb to consider about your injury case. If you have been injured due to the purposeful action of another, such as in a fistfight, then there is unlikely to be a case due to the fact that injury cases in Texas typically revolve around negligence as opposed to criminal or willful acts. The exception to this rule is a wrongful death case in which a criminal or willful act can be involved in a successful wrongful death personal injury case.